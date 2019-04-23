Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Still donning
Girard (upper body) was unable to shed his non-contact jersey for Tuesday's practice, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
We issued a similar update four days ago. Until Girard starts taking contact in practice, one cannot realistically expect him to get the green light to play. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are awaiting their opponent for the conference semifinals.
