Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Still not taking contact
Girard (upper body) remained in a non-contact sweater ahead of Friday's Game 5 playoff contest against the Flames on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
This effectively rules out Girard for a road contest that could see the Avalanche skate off with a series win. Newly minted Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Maker -- who found twine in his NHL debut for Game 2 -- will continue to be relied upon as a direct replacement for the injured Girard.
