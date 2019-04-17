Girard (upper body) will not make his return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 against the Flames, but he's getting closer to rejoining the action, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Girard will miss out on his second straight game because of the upper-body issue, but his progress is an encouraging sign ahead of Game 5 on Friday. The blueliner should retake his spot on the top pairing when healthy, with Ian Cole working alongside Erik Johnson in the meantime.