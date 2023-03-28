Girard scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Prior to Monday, Girard had a modest four assists over 12 games since his last goal. He had the Avalanche's last tally in a dominant win Monday. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 32 points, 105 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 67 outings. He needs two points to match his career high, which he set in 2019-20.