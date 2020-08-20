Girard scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona in Game 5. He also added two hits and blocked a shot.

Girard blasted a point shot through traffic and past Darcy Kuemper to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead near the midway point of the first period. It was Girard's first goal in eight postseason games. He only scored four times during the regular season, but he was still a viable fantasy asset thanks to his 30 assists.