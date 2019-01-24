Girard has produced only two points -- both assists -- since the beginning of December.

The cold spell is particularly alarming since Girard is heavily relied upon for power-play production, with the defenseman averaging 2:08 of ice time in that spot this season. He does have eight man-advantage helpers among 14 total points through 50 games, but it would be worth combing through your league's free-agent list to see if there is a viable alternative while Girard is mired in such a deep scoring funk.