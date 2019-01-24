Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Struggling in high-powered offense
Girard has produced only two points -- both assists -- since the beginning of December.
The cold spell is particularly alarming since Girard is heavily relied upon for power-play production, with the defenseman averaging 2:08 of ice time in that spot this season. He does have eight man-advantage helpers among 14 total points through 50 games, but it would be worth combing through your league's free-agent list to see if there is a viable alternative while Girard is mired in such a deep scoring funk.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Notches pair of assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Snags power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Avoids serious injury•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Gearing up Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Might return Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...