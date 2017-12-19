Girard threw one shot on goal in 13:32 of ice time in a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday.

After being shipped to Colorado as a part of the Matt Duchene trade, Girard has played in every game while posting two assists bringing him up to five points (one goal, four assists) on the season, but has failed to record a point in his last 16 games. The 19-year-old has strong offensive and defensive instincts which has likely helped him secure a solid role in the Rockies, but in his debut season in the NHL, a final point total around 10-to-20 points is most likely.