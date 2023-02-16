Girard had an assist and one hit over 23:49 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Like other defenseman on the roster, Girard is taking on more TOI with Cale Makar (head) out of action, including a regular gig on the top pair with Devon Toews. Girard, who averages a shade under 21 minutes per night, is averaging 24:11 TOI over the four games without Makar. He's also stepped up his offensive game of late, posting seven points (one goal, six assists) over the last eight.