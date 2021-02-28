Girard recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Girard had a hand in consecutive tallies in the third period. He helped out on Gabriel Landeksog's power-play tally and an insurance goal from Joonas Donskoi at even strength. Girard is up to two goals and 11 assists in 16 appearances this season. With Cale Makar (upper body) out for at least two more games, Girard should see plenty of power-play time in the near term. Six of his 13 points have come with the man advantage this year.