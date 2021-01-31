Girard recorded a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Girard helped out on Logan O'Connor's opening tally in the first period. In the third, Girard earned the secondary helper on a J.T. Compher power-play goal. A productive start to the year has seen the 22-year-old Girard amass eight points, 16 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances. With Devon Toews (foot) potentially out long-term, Girard is in line for a bigger role both at even strength and with the man advantage. Fantasy managers should act quickly -- there's enough offense to go around in Denver.