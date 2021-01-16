Girard had a pair of assists and a team-high seven shots on goal in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

There's plenty of talent to go around the Colorado blue line, but Girard is right in that mix with three assists through the first two games of the year. He's added 10 shots and a pair of hits. Cale Makar may be the flashy talent, but Girard is a steady option as well at 22 years old, and could exceed a 0.5 points-per-game average in 2020-21.