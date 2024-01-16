Girard had an assist and a block over 18:07 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to Montreal.
Girard set up Cale Makar for an early second-period goal to put Colorado up, 2-1. It was the second consecutive contest with a point for Girard, who has four points (all assists) since returning eight games ago from a leave of absence. He's not usually on ice with Makar, but it was near the end of a shift and he subbed in for Makar's usual partner, Devon Toews.
