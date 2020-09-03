Girard produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Girard had a helper on Cale Makar's second-period tally, giving the former 10 points through 14 playoff games. Girard has been particularly solid lately with four assists in his last three outings. While Makar gets most of the headlines, the 22-year-old Girard notched a solid 34 points in 70 regular-season contests. He's stepped up the pace in the playoffs and can help fill out DFS rosters for Friday's Game 7.