Girard delivered three assists, one on the power play, while adding one shot on net, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

All three helpers came in the second half of the game as the Avs scored five unanswered goals to erase a 4-2 deficit. Girard is having a sizzling start to January after missing over a month while in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, and over the last eight games he's contributed seven assists, 15 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The surge has been rewarded with a spot on Colorado's second power-play unit, and Tuesday's PP point was his first of the season.