Girard scored a goal and added two assists in a 7-3 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

His goal came late in the first when his slapper deflected off the stick of the Stars' Tyler Seguin and past Jake Oettinger. Girard hasn't been able to replicate his offensive success from 2020-21 (32 points in 48 games), but he is on a pace that would see him best his career high of 34, set in 2019-20.