Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Two helpers and fisticuffs
Girard registered two assists and a fighting major in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Girard assisted on tallies by Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen in the contest. The defenseman also found time for a fight, dropping the mitts with Alex DeBrincat in a battle of unlikely sparring partners. The two helpers get Girard to 10 points in 26 games this season. He's added 22 hits, 36 blocked shots, 36 shots on goal and seven PIM.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Points drying up in November•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Fires power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Records minus-2 rating•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Records third assist•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Receiving more playing time•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Lands long-term extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.