Girard registered two assists and a fighting major in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Girard assisted on tallies by Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen in the contest. The defenseman also found time for a fight, dropping the mitts with Alex DeBrincat in a battle of unlikely sparring partners. The two helpers get Girard to 10 points in 26 games this season. He's added 22 hits, 36 blocked shots, 36 shots on goal and seven PIM.