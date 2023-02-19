Girard picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Even with Cale Makar (concussion) and Bowen Byram both back in the lineup, Girard has stayed productive in recent weeks. The 24-year-old has recorded a goal and nine points over the last nine games, but he's never scored more than 34 points over a full season. Given his role on the Avs' blue line, Girard isn't likely to keep this hot streak going much longer.