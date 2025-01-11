Girard (upper body) will remain out of the lineup Saturday in Winnipeg, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Girard was a late scratch Thursday in Minnesota. He has two goals, 16 assists, 38 hits and 67 blocked shots across 42 appearances this season. Calvin de Haan will remain in the lineup.
