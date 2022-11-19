Girard (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Girard hasn't played since Nov. 5 because of the injury. He has a goal and four points in 11 games while averaging 19:05 of ice time this season. With Girard unavailable, Andreas Englund is in the lineup Saturday.
