Girard (upper body) won't be fit to play in Game 4 against the Predators on Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The former Preds defenseman was able to practice Tuesday, albeit with no contact. With the Avalanche down 2-1 in the series, they really could use the power-play contributor back in the lineup, but Game 5 on Friday appears to be a realistic target for Girard's return.