Updating a previous report, Girard will play in Sweden both Friday and Saturday as part of the 2017 SAP Global Series, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

It initially appeared as though Girard would only be available for Game 2 of the Global Series against the Senators, but Rosen has the Canadian rearguard slotted on the second defensive pair with Tyson Barrie for the opener. Given Barrie's supreme offensive skill set, this is a plum assignment for Girard in what will be his team debut with the Avalanche.