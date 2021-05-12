Girard (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against the Kings on Wednesday, per Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

Girard returns to the lineup following a six-game stint on the sidelines due to his undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old blueliner was stuck in a six-game pointless streak prior to picking up his injury and hasn't scored a goal since March 16 against the Ducks. The Quebec native should retake his place on both the No. 2 power-play unit and should offer solid fantasy value.