Girard (upper body) won't return to Saturday's Game 3 versus the Blues. He is undergoing further evaluation at a St. Louis area hospital.

Girard was crushed on a high hit by Ivan Barbashev on his first shift of Saturday's game. Given that Girard is being evaluated at the hospital instead of under team supervision at the arena, there's reason to be moderately concerned. More information on his status should surface prior to Monday's Game 4, though if it's confirmed he has suffered a concussion, he would likely be considered out indefinitely.