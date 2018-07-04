Avalanche's Scott Kosmachuk: Lands in Mile High City
Kosmachuk agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Monday.
After failing to receive a qualifying offer from the Jets -- who drafted Kosmachuk in 2012 -- the winger will join the Avs organization for the upcoming season. The Toronto native racked up 42 points and 77 PIM in 70 outings for AHL Hartford last year, but did also post a concerning minus-13 rating. While Colorado could decide to give the 24-year-old a look during training camp, more likely than not he will spend the bulk of 2018-19 in the minors with the newly minted AHL Colorado.
