Avalanche's Scott Kosmachuk: Lands on waiver wire
Kosmachuk was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
With one week to go before the start of the regular season, NHL teams are paring down their rosters to conform to the 23-man limit. Kosmachuk wasn't waiver exempt, so he hits the wire and will only stay within the Avalanche system (with AHL Colorado) in the event that he passes through unclaimed. Kosmachuk has compiled 134 points (59 goals, 75 assists) through 265 career contests between St. John's and Manitoba of the AHL.
