Wedgewood stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Wedgewood surrendered two first-period goals but kept Ottawa scoreless throughout the second as Colorado mounted a comeback. Drake Batherson eventually tied the game late in regulation before Shane Pinto beat him in overtime. Wedgewood is having an inconsistent campaign, and his No. 2 role between the posts already limits his upside considerably, as he's essentially a streaming, matchup-based option outside of the deepest leagues. Wedgewood has allowed at least four goals in each of his last three appearances, posting a 5.63 GAA and a poor .800 save percentage in that span.