Wedgewood allowed two goals on 22 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Wedgewood has won his last two starts, allowing four goals on 51 shots in that span. After dealing with a back issue earlier in December, he's settled back into sharing the crease with Mackenzie Blackwood. Wedgewood is up to 15-1-4 on the year with a 2.10 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 22 starts. Both Avalanche goalies remain strong fantasy options due to win potential, and each should get one more start before the holiday break.