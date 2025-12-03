Wedgewood's back tightened up on him, and that's the reason he was pulled from Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Wedgewood's exit in the second period came with little warning, but the first-place Avalanche opted to take a cautious approach with a goalie who's been key to their success. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 11 shots in relief of Wedgewood to earn the win. Wedgewood's injury doesn't appear to be significant at this time, though head coach Jared Bednar didn't confirm the goalie's availability for Thursday versus the Islanders.