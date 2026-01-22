Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Beaten once in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood stopped 16 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Wedgewood has posted a 3-2-1 record in six appearances in January, but he's been far better than his record indicates. He's yet to allow more than three goals in any of those outings and has posted a save percentage above the .900 mark four times. Fantasy managers should continue to trust him every time he's tabbed to start regardless of the opposition.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Picks up win over Caps•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding goal Monday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Easy win Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Loses in tight contest•