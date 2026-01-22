Wedgewood stopped 16 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Wedgewood has posted a 3-2-1 record in six appearances in January, but he's been far better than his record indicates. He's yet to allow more than three goals in any of those outings and has posted a save percentage above the .900 mark four times. Fantasy managers should continue to trust him every time he's tabbed to start regardless of the opposition.