Wedgewood will defend the home goal versus Winnipeg on Friday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Wedgewood has been spectacular this season, posting a 14-1-4 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 21 starts this season. He will face the struggling Jets who have won just two of their last nine contests.

