Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Between pipes Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will defend the home goal versus Winnipeg on Friday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Wedgewood has been spectacular this season, posting a 14-1-4 record with a 2.11 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 21 starts this season. He will face the struggling Jets who have won just two of their last nine contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Gets back in win column•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Expected to face Nashville•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Clear for backup duties•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Pulled by concussion spotter•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Nashville•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Will suit up Tuesday•