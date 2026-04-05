Wedgewood turned aside 17 shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over Dallas.

The shutout was Wedgewood's third of the season, and the win gave the Avalanche an eight-point lead in the Central Division over their chief rivals, all but locking up the top seed in the NHL playoffs. The 33-year-old journeyman has found a home behind Colorado's stingy defense, and he hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since the Olympic break, going 8-2-1 over his last 11 starts with an eye-popping 1.59 GAA and .937 save percentage.