Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Concedes once in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood gave up one goal on 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Wedgewood remains undefeated in regulation, going 3-0-1 in four starts to open the season. With Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) set for a conditioning stint with AHL Colorado, the veteran Wedgewood should get the nod again versus Columbus on Thursday.
