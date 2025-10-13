default-cbs-image
Wedgewood gave up one goal on 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Wedgewood remains undefeated in regulation, going 3-0-1 in four starts to open the season. With Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) set for a conditioning stint with AHL Colorado, the veteran Wedgewood should get the nod again versus Columbus on Thursday.

