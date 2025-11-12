Wedgewood stopped 35 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Wedgewood stood tall against a team that came into this contest with momentum on its side. The 33-year-old netminder is the first to earn 10 wins this season, and he's won his last five outings to get to 10-1-2 in 14 appearances. Wedgewood has added a 2.26 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Avalanche's next game is a fairly favorable home matchup versus the Sabres on Thursday.