Wedgewood stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Oilers.

Wedgewood got plenty of help, as four different Avalanche skaters had two goals in this contest. This was Wedgewood's fourth straight win, and that's come over a five-game span for the Avalanche, which suggests he's still got at least a timeshare with Mackenzie Blackwood. Wedgewood is up to 9-1-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 13 starts this season. Blackwood is likely to get the start in Vancouver on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how the workload will be divided moving forward -- it's possible head coach Jared Bednar opts to go with the hot hand outside of back-to-back sets.