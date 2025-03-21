Wedgewood made 15 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Colorado scored four times in the first period to remove most of the drama from the game, but Wedgewood did take a shutout bid into the third that got spoiled by a Dylan Cozens power-play tally. The journeyman netminder has won five straight starts in March, posting a stellar 1.40 GAA and .939 save percentage on the month as he muscles his way into a timeshare with Mackenzie Blackwood.