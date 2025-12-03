Wedgewood (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.

It wasn't obvious what caused Wedgewood to leave the game in the middle of the second period, but the team was able to clarify that it was an injury. He stopped 10 of 11 shots before his exit but left with the game tied at 1-1, so he won't get a result. Mackenzie Blackwood took over in goal and will see the bulk of the starts if Wedgewood misses any additional time. The Avalanche are beginning a four-game road trip Thursday versus the Islanders.