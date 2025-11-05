Wedgewood stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Wedgewood picked up his third consecutive win. The 33-year-old allowed an early goal to Nikita Kucherov and a third-period tally to Brayden Point. Wedgewood's hot start to the season has faded, but he remains in a good position with the Avalanche's strong offense to support him. He's now 8-1-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 12 appearances. The Avalanche play their next two games in a road back-to-back with stops in Edmonton on Saturday and in Vancouver on Sunday, so look for Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood to split those starts.