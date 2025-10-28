Wedgewood will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus New Jersey, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports.

Wedgewood has seen workhorse usage early in 2025-26, but that will change soon, as Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is set to serve as the backup for Tuesday's game. The 33-year-old Wedgewood is 5-1-2 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA over nine appearances this year. The veteran netminder will have a tough test Tuesday, as the Devils have won eight consecutive contests and have scored no less than three goals in all nine of their games in 2025-26.