default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wedgewood will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus New Jersey, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports.

Wedgewood has seen workhorse usage early in 2025-26, but that will change soon, as Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is set to serve as the backup for Tuesday's game. The 33-year-old Wedgewood is 5-1-2 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA over nine appearances this year. The veteran netminder will have a tough test Tuesday, as the Devils have won eight consecutive contests and have scored no less than three goals in all nine of their games in 2025-26.

More News