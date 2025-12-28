Wedgewood stopped 20 of 25 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

This was Wedgewood's worst game of the year, which is impressive considering he was not expected to be much more than an average backup. Even with less than his best, he still came away with a fourth straight win. He's up to 17-1-4 with a 2.13 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 24 starts this season. Prior to the holiday break, Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood alternated starts, though that rotation was reset coming out of the break with Wedgewood making consecutive starts for the first time since Nov. 16-20. Expect Blackwood to get the start Monday versus the Kings, while Wedgewood would tentatively get the nod at home versus the Blues on Wednesday if the pattern resumes.