Wedgewood stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Things weren't looking good for the Avalanche -- they trailed 2-0 after two periods. Goals by Cale Makar and Martin Necas erased the deficit, and Wedgewood stopped two of three shootout attempts to come away with his sixth win in seven outings. The 32-year-old netminder is up to 12-6-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 22 appearances. This was Wedgewood's second start in a row, but there's been no indication from the Avalanche that Mackenzie Blackwood is unavailable even after the team recalled Kevin Mandolese on Wednesday. Head coach Jared Bednar did not reveal his starter for Thursday's game in Columbus after Wednesday's contest.