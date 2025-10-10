Wedgewood allowed one goal on 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Wedgewood has been exactly what the Avalanche have needed to get by without Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) early in the season. This was Wedgewood's second win in as many starts, and he's allowed just two goals on 57 shots in those games. The 33-year-old netminder's strong play will allow Colorado to be careful with Blackwood's recovery. As such, expect Wedgewood to get the starting nod again Saturday versus the Stars in the Avalanche's first game of the season against a division rival.