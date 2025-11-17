Wedgewood allowed one goal on 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The game was closer than the final score would indicate, as the Avalanche scored twice in the final minute. Wedgewood gave up a goal to Emil Heineman at 2:05 of the first period but shut the door after that to bank his sixth straight win. This was his third game in a row allowing just one tally. Wedgewood is up to 11-1-2 on the year with a 2.17 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 15 starts. He'll continue to function as the starter until his performance dips, though Mackenzie Blackwood will get starts in more than just back-to-back sets. The Avalanche have three full days off before hosting the Rangers on Thursday.