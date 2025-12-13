Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Expected to face Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood is set to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Wedgewood has stopped 75 of 81 shots (.926 save percentage) across his past three appearances, but he's 0-0-2 over those outings. He's 13-1-4 with a 2.11 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 20 outings this year. Nashville ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.77.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Clear for backup duties•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Pulled by concussion spotter•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Nashville•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Remains out•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Unavailable Saturday•