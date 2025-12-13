Wedgewood is set to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Wedgewood has stopped 75 of 81 shots (.926 save percentage) across his past three appearances, but he's 0-0-2 over those outings. He's 13-1-4 with a 2.11 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 20 outings this year. Nashville ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.77.