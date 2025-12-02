Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start against Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood is slated to draw the home start against the Canucks on Tuesday, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Wedgewood had his eight-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Wild on Friday, but he was hardly at fault in that matchup, as he turned aside 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss. The 33-year-old has been one of the stories of the season, posting a 13-1-3 record with one shutout, a 2.08 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 18 appearances. He has a favorable matchup Tuesday against a 10-13-3 Vancouver squad that has dropped back-to-back games and five of its last six (1-4-1).
