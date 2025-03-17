Wedgewood stopped 19 of 22 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Stars.

Wedgewood surrendered an early goal to Jason Robertson before allowing two goals in 20 seconds during the third period. Outside that stretch, Wedgewood tended a clean second period and looked strong overall. The 32-year-old netminder is up to a 10-6-1 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He currently has a four-game winning streak where he has allowed just six goals and has a .939 save percentage. Wedgewood has started the past two games for Colorado and is playing some of his best hockey down the stretch in fantasy. His best usage in fantasy is as a spot starter, but he is developing steady value in deeper leagues.