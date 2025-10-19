Wedgewood stopped 13 of 14 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Wedgewood has won five of his six starts, with the lone defeat coming in a shootout. The 33-year-old had almost no work to do Saturday, as he gave up a goal to John Beecher at 3:11 of the first period before shutting the door the rest of the way. Wedgewood has a 1.48 GAA and .938 save percentage and has more than admirably filled in for Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), who recently completed a conditioning stint with AHL Colorado. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising for Wedgewood to claim a timeshare even once Blackwood is healthy, which could benefit both goalies. The Avalanche play in Utah on Tuesday, which could make goal support a little harder to come by against the stingy Mammoth.