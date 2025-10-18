Wedgewood will make his sixth consecutive start Saturday at home versus Boston, according to Marc Moser of Altitude Sports.

Wedgewood has allowed only eight goals on 131 shots (.939 save percentage, posting a 4-0-1 record with a 1.57 GAA. He has given up only one goal in each of his four wins and has been sensational in taking over from the injured Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body). The Bruins are averaging 3.60 goals per game this season.