Wedgewood will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood has been stellar since his trade from Nashville, going 4-2-0 with a 1.94 GAA and a .932 save percentage over six outings with his new team. Wedgewood will face the Sabres, who are averaging 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25, which is tied for 18th in the NHL.