Wedgewood allowed two goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Wedgewood kept the game close, but he was unable to snag the win. He's allowed five goals on 51 shots while going 1-0-1 over two starts to begin the season. Mackenzie Blackwood has operated as the Avalanche's starter in goal this season, and while Wedgewood could likely handle a larger workload, it's unclear if he'll get that opportunity. The Avalanche are set to host the Penguins on Friday, though Wedgewood's next start will likely be during a road back-to-back next week with games in Philadelphia on Monday and in New Jersey on Tuesday.