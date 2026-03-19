Wedgewood stopped 17 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Wedgewood picked up a relief win over the Stars on March 6, but he wasn't able to pull off a second victory over his former team. The 33-year-old netminder still put up a pretty good effort, allowing just a Jason Robertson tally in regulation before giving up the lone goal in the shootout. Wedgewood slipped to 26-5-6 with a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. Wedgewood has started four of the last six games, so he has a slight edge over Mackenzie Blackwood for the top job between the pipes. The Avalanche begin a road trip in Chicago on Friday.